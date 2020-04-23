Hospital Administrator Receives Death Threats after Allowing Ross Kemp to Film Documentary

The Hospital boss where Ross Kemp’s filmed the coronavirus doc “On the NHS Frontline” has received death threats

Chief executive Joe Harrison of Milton Keynes University Hospital, where Ross and a camera crew recently documented the work of NHS staff on a COVID-19 ward, has revealed he has had his life threatened.

Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline aired on ITV last week amid controversy from television viewers, many were outraged a camera crew would be allowed onto a ward amid coronavirus social distancing and lockdown procedures.

And now it appears the anger has spilled over to target the staff of the hospital, with Joe taking to Twitter to warn of the violent threats he had received.

On Wednesday he tweeted: “Today I received a death threat as CEO @MKHospital.”

He continued: “I have never been concerned about giving media access to the hospital I am privileged to lead because I am proud of my staff & the care we provide. He went on to say: “Today I worried. I guess that’s what these threats are designed to do.”

He added: “I do not tolerate abuse & violence against NHS staff & I will call it out.”





Joe’s tweets were met with an overwhelming reaction of support from the public, including one Twitter user who praised the hospital for caring for a family member.

They tweeted: “Your team did an amazing job caring for my brother in ITU, he was ventilated for 9days!

“The Ross Kemp show was humbling and emotional. I myself have had positive day surgery as well as maternity experiences. Thank you.”