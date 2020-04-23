ANGRY relatives of people killed by coronavirus in Italy are demanding allegedly negligent health bosses be brought to court as anger mounts over the way they handled the coronavirus outbreak.

Covid-19 so far claimed more than 25,000 lives in the country, but bereaved families are now banding together to gather evidence for trials, which if they ever went ahead could see some officials jailed.

More than 45,000 people have joined NOI Denunceremo – We will report – a Facebook group created by Luca Fusco, whose dad died of Covid-19 in Bergamo, the Lombardy province worst-hit by the virus.

The aim of the group is to gather testimonies for prosecutors in Italy.

Luca said: “We do not want financial compensation.

“Our main objective is to have justice from a criminal perspective, so if someone is responsible, we want them to be charged and brought to trial.”

The group aims not to target health workers, but people in leadership positions who may have underestimated the virus.

Health workers and union officials interviewed by Reuters also said that for many days after the disease was first detected in Italy on February 21, many nursing homes told staff not to wear face masks to avoid scaring patients.





“With all efforts focused on hospital capacity, very little attention was paid to nursing homes which became powder kegs of contagion,” said Flavia Albini of the CISL union.

Lombardy’s top health official, Giulio Gallera, called media allegations that the region had allowed contagion to spread to care homes “journalistic exaggeration.”

He said that of the 2,000 people who were transferred from hospitals to other facilities, only 150 had been placed in nursing homes and these had independent wards that kept the patients separate from other guests.