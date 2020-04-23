Fraudster in Spain capital Madrid passes himself off as doctor to con cash out of health workers

A FRAUDSTER who passed himself off as a doctor to con cash out of medical staff at a Madrid hospital is under arrest.

Officers intercepted the suspect during a police control.

At the time he was carrying a medical uniform and an ID card in the name of a supposed immunology service specialist at the hospital in the national capital.

Investigations revealed he had been seen on several occasions on the hospital and had allegedly tried to collect money from health workers, which he said was to buy personal protection materials. Investigators also discovered he has a record for scams.

It emerged that on this occasion he had been operating with another young man, who also pretended to be a doctor, and who police said they have still not identified.