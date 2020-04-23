Football Shocker as Fans in Spain Are Barred from La Liga Matches until 2021 due to Covid-19 Pandemic

FOOTBALL fans in Spain have been dealt a real shocker in the news that they’ve been barred from going to La Liga matches until next year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

La Liga clubs in the top two divisions have been told by the government that any resumption will be dependent on playing behind closed doors.

That comes as no surprise, but the news that the stadiums will not reopen to supporters ahead of the New Year comes a blow both to fans and clubs needing a boost in their revenue.

Spain’s Sports Minister, Irene Lozano, met with the presidents of La Liga and the Spanish FA on Monday, and it’s understood that she discussed the extended spectator ban.

The discussions yielded a framework for teams to resume training, whilst the footballing bodies also agreed to donate money to the country’s sportsmen and women who are struggling financially under the weight of the coronavirus crisis.

“I’m optimistic about the return of football, without spectators,” Lozano told TV network, La Sexta, today (April 23).

“It will be very difficult to bring fans back this year. Obviously it will be hard to have large gatherings of people until a vaccine is available. We’ll keep looking at it as the pandemic develops.”





No official announcement has come from the government, but Lozano’s interview confirms that playing behind closed doors will be the new norm in Spain for the remainder of the year.