Family of cancer patients claim videos of dancing NHS staff as “disrespectful” while patients are dying due to cancelled operations

T he families of cancer patients who have had their treatment and scans cancelled have criticised NHS staff for posting videos of dance routines in hospitals.

Groups of nurses from wards in London, Buckinghamshire, Leeds and Wolverhampton have created the videos using the TikTok app.

One woman whose brother was treating coronavirus patients in London and sister was performing surgery said she was ‘seriously p***ed off’ by the clips.

The videos were created by various NHS department to lift spirits at a time when morale in many hospitals is low due to increased death rates, a lack of PPE and heightened risk of catching coronavirus among staff.

While some accused the ‘offensive’ videos of ‘making a mockery’ of the Health Service, others claimed they were providing light relief during a stressful time.

When the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Trust posted their clip, they stressed that ‘no patients were left uncared for in the making of the video’.

But some were unimpressed, claiming that they do not go out to clap for them every Thursday in a national show of support for them to ‘prance around dancing’.

Others slammed workers for risking damaging vital facemasks, aprons and gloves during a nationwide shortage.





One social media user said: ‘I’m seriously p***ed off seeing NHS staff dancing and fooling around. My brother is working 14-hour days in an ICU in London treating Covid-19 patients.

‘My sister is still performing surgery and is separated from her son. Cancer patients are having treatment and scans cancelled.

‘I’ve seen it from several different hospitals, it’s so disrespectful when there are so many ill and dying. Imagine someone who has just lost a loved one seeing these dumb videos.’