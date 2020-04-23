Expats in British Holiday Area of Costa Blanca in Spain are Getting Covid-19 Masks Home-Delivered

EXPATS living in a British tourist area in the Costa Blanca region of Spain are getting home deliveries of protective masks.

San Miguel de Salinas has put together a team that have already distributed 3,300 masks, which have been made by volunteers across the municipality, along with a local factory.

-- Advertisement --

Around 7,000 residents live in the San Miguel area across various urbanisations and the local council have appealed for people to help them hand the masks out.

The authority has also asked for urbanisation presidents and committees to led them know how many actual people are living in the area at the moment, as many properties are empty holiday homes.

One washable mask is being given per person, and the council has appealed for it to be worn whenever anybody leaves their home under the State of Alarm rules.

Bigastro was the first of the Vega Baja towns to distribute masks to the whole area, followed by the likes of Albatera, Redován and Rafal.

Pilar de la Horadada this week began handing out 35,000 masks with a registered population of around 20,000 people.





Callosa de Segura will begin home distribution next week, whilst Orihuela and Torrevieja are currently concentrating on providing masks to certain groups like shop workers.