THE wife of a Benidorm police officer who has thankfully been given the all-clear after fighting coronavirus for a month, has appealed to the public to stay indoors.

Emma Hutchinson received the brilliant news on Monday that her husband, Jesus Disla Alvarez, has been declared Covid-19 free by the La Vila Hospital after battling the virus for the past 28 days.

She posted her story on We Love Albir Facebook page, and EWN contacted her to ask permission to share her story.

She said: “It is an absolutely awful illness which robs you of all strength and left my husband fighting for breath, actually having to be hospitalised at one point due to insufficient oxygen levels in his blood.

“He is a fit and healthy 46-year-old man with no pre-existing medical conditions.

“The reason I am sharing this with you is having seen the terrible effect it has had on him; I do not wish this on anyone else, especially not members of an expat community like so many on this group, who may not have family members to support them during their illness at home, or may not speak Spanish which they would need for doctors, hospital visits etc.

“My husband probably caught this disease from someone who did not know they had it, or thought it was not necessary to stay indoors or wear a mask or wash their hands sufficiently.

“I understand that people are frustrated and fed up of staying at home, I understand that people may feel intimidated by being stopped by the police or the Guardia Civil, but I would ask you to remember that these people, the same as the medical workers, the supermarket workers and all the other essential workers out and about right now, are basically putting their health on the line so you can continue to be so.





“I believe that by looking at the positives in any given situation and trying to understand that any decisions made by the politicians and security forces are in fact taken with the aim of keeping us safe and healthy, is the way forward.

“It is difficult to be ‘right’ and to try to do everything perfectly from a political stand point at any given time is a complicated matter, no less in a global pandemic in which all countries are trying to find their way forward the best they can.”

EWN wish Emma and Jesus all the best for the future.