Donald Trump! Grumpy man has a rant!

Honestly, I’ve tried not to be grumpy and write about him but seeing him on TV every day has made it impossible to ignore. All you Trump lovers bring it on as we are obviously not watching the same ranting bully. The man thinks he is the king of America telling the governors of the 50 states that he will tell them what to do and when to do it.

Monday 13th April saw one of the most chaotic White House coronavirus press briefings yet, with President Trump playing a campaign-style montage to White House reporters and getting into a shouting match with a woman reporter from CBS after she asked him why he wasted a month before the pandemic exploded. I was absolutely gobsmacked by the President’s meltdown.

President Donald Trump has led the way as a champion of hydroxychloroquine, branding the drug a ‘game-changer’ without any proof whatsoever except saying he has spoken to some unnamed person that it has helped. Many doctors have said that this drug can do more harm than good because of its side effects of damage to heart and vision. Yet every day he bangs on about it actually saying ‘what harm can it do?’

Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, said the promotion was ‘reckless, feckless and deplorable.’ Even his beloved and devoted follower Piers Morgan said that Donald had gone too far.

Everything Trump does, according to him, is ‘tremendous’. I do not know how many times he uses that word in a press conference but it’s a lot! Everything he does, according to him, is bigger, better and greater than anyone else in the history of the world and he is not to blame for anything. The truth is he is to blame, not for everything, but sometimes you just have to put your hands up and say ‘you know what, I got a couple of things wrong. But I promise you I will learn from them and will make sure I learn from them.’

The chances of this happening with this narcissistic egomaniac is somewhere between slim and none. I can’t wait to see tonight’s episode of the Emperor’s New Clothes starring Donny Trump.