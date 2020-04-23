Costa Del Sol’s Malaga hospital participates in new drug trial to fight Covid-19

Costa Del Sol’s Hospital Clinico de Malaga has announced that it is participating in a drug trial for coronavirus (Covid-19), with the University Hospital of Virgen de Sevilla.

The study will analyse an anitiviral drug called Remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients. According to the hospital, the trial will analyse the efficiency and safety of the drug on patients who have moderate and serious Covid-19 infections.

The trial forms part of a much larger international study, and involves at least 13 Spanish hospitals, including the Malaga’s Virgen de la Victoria University Hospital.