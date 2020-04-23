CORONAVIRUS Deaths in UK bring total to almost 19,000

The Minister for Health has just released the latest figures for the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

Another 589 people have died in UK hospitals after contracting coronavirus, which takes the death toll to almost 18,797 so far.

The number of deaths, however, is significantly lower than yesterday’s increase of 763 and the rise of 828 on Tuesday. The full total was updated after England recorded another 514 deaths. Scotland reported 58 deaths, while 17 were recorded in Wales.

Northern Ireland has not yet released its new death toll. The combined daily increase from the three nations (not including Northern Ireland) comes to 589, which could be different to the figure later released by the Department of Health (DoH) this afternoon. The government has said this difference is because each devolved authority often makes amendments to their own data after reporting deaths to the Department of Health (DoH) each day.

It is important to note however that as recently reported, that all of these deaths occurred in hospitals across the UK.

They do not take into account the people dying at home, in care facilities, hospices, or other locations outside of hospitals.



