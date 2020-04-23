THE Balearic Islands’ construction sector has called on public administrations to “get on with it” to help speed up the recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Balearic Constructors’ Association President Eduardo Lopez warned that rapid and effective action from the administrations is needed “to avoid the sector being completely paralysed in two or three months.”

Lopez said the sector was currently facing “many difficulties,” commenting, “if we don’t all play our part it will be difficult to come out of this situation.”

What’s needed now, according to the association president, is “efficiency” and “dedication,” and the allocation of “sufficient means to correct the inefficiency we are currently suffering.”

Lopez particularly highlighted the issue of granting works licences and authorisations to occupy public spaces, and all the bureaucratic and administrative procedures which municipal councils, the islands’ administrations and the Balearic government must carry out, saying this all needs to be done as quickly as possible.

Otherwise, he cautioned, “it will prevent the construction sector from being able to make the maximum contribution to mitigating the effects of the health crisis caused by Covid-19, which has already seriously impacted on the business structure, causing an economic and social crisis at a time when other important sectors, like tourism have been forced to impose a total halt.”

The situation is, Lopez says, “exceptional” in the face of a crisis “which now threatens the survival of companies and self-employed work, and which will bring a massive destruction of employment.”





The association president also underlined what he said was the urgent need to stimulate both public and private investment.