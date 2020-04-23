Children allowed out to play in fresh air under lockdown relaxation Spain government confirms

CHILDREN aged up to 14 will be allowed out to play in the fresh air from next Monday onwards, albeit under certain conditions, the Spanish government has now confirmed.

Speaking just a short time ago at this morning’s press briefing, second deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias said children will be permitted to go out once a day for an hour between 9am and 9pm within a one-kilometre area of their homes to run about, jump and do exercise, although the government recommends avoiding busy times.

They will be allowed to take their toy or scooters with them.

Children will have to be accompanied by a responsible adult, which could be a brother or sister. Going out with up to three children will be allowed.

Adults will be required to stay close enough to children to keep them under control and to practise social distancing. The Health Ministry recommends frequent hand-washing, and while children will not have to wear face masks, it is recommended if hand-washing and social distancing are not possible.

Going into parks and communal areas is forbidden, but children living in rural areas will be able to walk in woods and forests, following the above recommendations.

Iglesias apologised on behalf of the government for a lack of clarity on what the easing of the lockdown restrictions would mean for youngsters.





“We have not been as clear as we should,” he commented.

He also addressed the nations’ children, telling them, “Confinement has not been easy. You have had to stop going to school, not see your friends and family and play at home, and I want to thank you.”

The measure will benefit some six million children in Spain who have been cooped up in their homes since the State of Alarm came into force in mid-March.