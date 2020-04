THE daily number of coronavirus deaths in the UK has dropped with 589 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

It is down from 791 on Wednesday and 873 on Tuesday, and is the third-lowest single-day total since April 6.

It takes Britain’s death toll to 18,796 a day after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK had reached the peak of its outbreak.

England reported 514 deaths on Thursday, Scotland recorded 58 and Wales had 17. Northern Ireland had not yet given an update on its totals.