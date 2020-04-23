BREAKING: Nicola Sturgeon Warns of ‘Multiple Lockdowns’ in UK Before End of Pandemic

Nicola Sturgeon has warned that the UK could face multiple lockdowns before the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The Scottish First Minister hinted at the UK’s coronavirus exit strategy as she revealed her own government’s plan to return back to normal.

The blueprint states: “If, after easing any restrictions, the evidence tells us we are unable to contain the transmission of the virus then we will have to re-impose them, possibly returning to lockdown with little notice.

“While we will do our best to avoid this, it is possible that such a cycle may happen more than once until we reach a point when we have in place an effective vaccine.”