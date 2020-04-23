Earlier today, Andalucia’s President Juanma Moreno confirmed that he is preparing a deescalation plan and analysis of which areas in the region can have lockdown restrictions removed first.

Moreno has hinted that municipalities or towns that have recorded no coronavirus cases may have their restrictions lifted first, although he did not name specific areas. A special committee has been working on which towns to choose for the first phase of lockdown deescalation for the past nine days, confirmed Moreno.

-- Advertisement --

These plans are being made “in the absence of any clues from central government on how exactly how it plans to lift lockdown restrictions from 9th May”, when the State of Alarm is expected to end, criticised Moreno.

He also aims to have students back at school between May and June, potentially 15th May, at least for a month before the school ends for the summer, which would also allow parents to return to work. “If parents want to work, they need children to go to school,” Moreno added.