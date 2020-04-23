Almost half of all Europe’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

THE number of people dying of coronavirus in care homes across Europe has been described as an ‘unimaginable human tragedy’ as new estimates suggest they make up nearly half of all fatalities.

The World Health Organisation’s regional director for the continent, Dr Hans Kluge, said there is a ‘deeply concerning picture’ emerging in regards to the most vulnerable elderly people in society.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday he said: “According to estimates from countries in the European region, up to half of those who have died from Covid-19 were resident in long-term care facilities.”

More than 100,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Europe. Kluge did not provide a country-by-country breakdown of care home deaths, but said the grim figures should be a lesson for governments to invest more heavily in social care.

“This pandemic has shone a spotlight on the overlooked and undervalued corners of our society. Across the European region, long-term care has often been notoriously neglected. But it should not be this way,” he said.

“Looking to the future, transitioning to a new normal, we have a clear investment case for setting up integrated, person-centred long-term care systems in each country.”

This comes after England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, admitted that the number of UK deaths in care facilities is likely to be an ‘underestimate.’



