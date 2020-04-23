SPAIN’S State of Alarm meant that Alfaz’s 2,500 registered Netherlands’ residents held Koningsdag in their homes this year.

In other years they would have celebrated Koningsdag – King’s Day – on April 27 with an open-air market with music, dancing and a chance to sample Holland’s traditional gastronomy but this year street celebrations are out of the question because of lockdown.

-- Advertisement --

As well as passing on her best wishes on this important day honouring King Willem-Alexander Alfaz’s Other Nationalities councillor Martine Mertens wanted to explain to the remainder of Alfaz’s population the significance of this good-humoured fiesta that is dominated by the Netherlands’ national colour, orange.

The fiesta was first celebrated in 1885 in honour of the Princess Wilhelmina, the then crown princess, Mertens explained.

Congratulating Dutch residents on Koningsdag, the councillor also thanked all Alfaz residents for their cooperation over lockdown, commenting that and end to the coronavirus was getting closer.



