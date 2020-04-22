Young Woman in Spain’s Galicia With No Driving License Caught by Police Breaking Lockdown to “Go Buy Garlic”

The Guardia Civil has charged a 26-year-old woman from the municipality of Trasmiras in Ourense, Galicia, with crimes against road safety for driving a vehicle without a license during the state of alarm.

According to sources from the investigation the woman excused herself by saying that she had gone out to buy garlic which she intended to plant in a garden near her hope.

The police stopped the woman at a checkpoint on N-525, in the municipality of Trasmiras.

During the control, the officers verified that the woman did not have a driving license and processed to sanction her for driving without a license and for not complying with the order of confinement decreed by the state of alarm.