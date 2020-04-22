Wolves spotted strolling along the street of a Spanish village in lockdown

WHILE the nation is confined to their homes since State of Alarm was declared, wild animals are making the most of the freedom as one resident found out when she saw two wolves strolling down the street of a village in Galicia.

According to La Voz de Galicia, these animals usually roam the area between the municipalities of Trabada, Barreiros and Ribadeo, as well as Lourenza.

The resident who photographed the two wolves contacted the Guardia Civil, which together with other authorities, will try to locate them.

They have reminded the public that these are wild animals who, among others, are venturing into more urban areas as there are “fewer humans to flee from.”

They add that “caution is recommended” should anybody come across them.

