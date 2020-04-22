WATCH Spain’s holidaymakers recreate trip ‘Costa del Sol’ in house and garden for their children

THE Byrnes filmed themselves pretending to arrive at the airport, board the plane, fly overseas, shop in duty free – and even have a swim on the other side.

A family-of-six whose summer holiday to Spain is in jeopardy because of coronavirus have shot a hilarious video – recreating the trip in their house and garden.

The Byrnes filmed themselves pretending to arrive at the airport, board the plane, fly overseas, shop in duty free – and even have a swim on the other side.

The brilliant production involves characters and costumes as well as a number of creative additions such as a fake departures board and airport security scanner.

The film features each family member including mum Stacey, 35, dad Dom, 36, daughter Lydia, 16, and boys Austin, 11, Finley 10 and one-year-old Jenson, from Ossett, West Yorks.

Stacey, who works as an NHS midwife, said: “The kids started asking whether our holiday to Spain in August will be cancelled.

“I said, ‘oh don’t worry if it is then we’ll have a holiday at home,’ and that’s where the idea to make the video came from.

“It was really fun to make and it managed to keep the kids occupied for a good few hours with something productive to do.





“We’re all really pleased with how it came out and the reaction to it has been amazing, it’s nice to be able to cheer people up at a time like this.”

Stacey said oldest child Lydia was the brains behind the operation due to her experience using the popular video-sharing social network Tik Tok.

Amazingly the entire thing only took a few hours to make.

Stacey initially posted it to her mum and sister on WhatsApp, as the trio had been sharing funny videos with one another during the lockdown.

She said: “At first I just sent it to them for a laugh but they both said I should post it on Facebook for everyone else to see.

“I did that and now it has been shared more than 350 times, which is amazing.

“All the comments are really nice, saying how the video has put a smile on their face, which I’m really happy about.”

Stacey says any money she makes from the video will be donated to Captain Tom Moore’s crowdfunding campaign, which has already generated over £25 million.