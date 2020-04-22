WATCH: Delivery Driver Taking Protective Gear to a Hospital in Spain Explodes in Anger As Police Fine Him €1,500 For Parking On Yellow Lines

A DELIVERY driver in Torrelavega, Cantabria, has been sanctioned for parking in a no-parking zone for two minutes. He had stopped the vehicle on his way to quickly deliver protective sanitary gear to a nearby hospital.

A transporter from Torrelavega, in Cantabria has been fined €1,500 for parking his vehicle wrongly, on the yellow lines, for a total of two minutes whilst he delivered his shipments.

First the driver is seen to react nervously, as he says to the Local Police officer “Fine me, it’s what you always do.” Later he tries to explain to them that he was in a hurry as he had only stopped for a moment to drop off two packages as quickly as possible to get onto his next delivery which was the coronavirus protection supplies for medics.

-- Advertisement --

“We are in the situation that we find ourselves in, and this is what you choose to do? Fine me €1,500 when I am just working? Working just like you!” he shouts in anger.

However, the driver’s clarifications were of no use, and the man ended up exploding in frustration and anger. He exclaimed, “That’s what you want, a fight,” after he opened the van door to show his urgent cargo. To which the officer replied: “No, what I want is for you to behave.”