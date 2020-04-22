US State files Civil Lawsuit against China over the Coronavirus Outbreak

The lawsuit brought by the US State of Missouri, claims that China suppressed information and intentionally downplayed the severity of the coronavirus.

MISSOURI ATTORNEY General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday sued the Chinese government over the coronavirus pandemic, claiming “they lied to the world and should be held accountable.”

Schmitt's office said he filed a lawsuit against the Chinese government, Chinese Communist Party and other Chinese officials and institutions, alleging they suppressed information, arrested whistle-blowers and denied the severity of the coronavirus. Schmitt claims these actions led to "irreparable damage" in countries around the world, and a loss of life and severe economic consequences in Missouri.

Health officials report more than 6,000 cases of the coronavirus in Missouri and 222 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“Covid-19 has done irreparable damage to countries across the globe, causing sickness, death, economic disruption, and human suffering,” Schmitt said. “In Missouri, the impact of the virus is very real – thousands have been infected and many have died, families have been separated from dying loved ones, small businesses are shuttering their doors, and those living paycheck to paycheck are struggling to put food on their table.”



