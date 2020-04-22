UN Warned of ‘Biblical’ famines on an Apocalyptic Scale Last Year before the Coronavirus Pandemic

‘Biblical’ famines will hit a quarter of a billion people after the coronavirus pandemic subsides as the planet faces starvation warns the UN.

The apocalyptic warning came from the UN as the worldwide COVID-10 death toll surges past 178,000 with 2.5million testing positive for the virus. With agriculture suffering due to lack of manpower, fertiliser, and pesticides the farming industry is just as in trouble all other industries.

This is not scaremongering or sensationalism, the World Food Program chief David Beasley told the UN Security Council that even before COVID-19 became an issue, he was telling world leaders that 2020 would be facing the worst humanitarian crisis since World War Two.

He said: “That’s because of wars in Syria, Yemen and elsewhere, locust swarms in Africa, frequent natural disasters and economic crises including in Lebanon, Congo, Sudan and Ethiopia.

“The truth is, we do not have time on our side, so let’s act wisely, and let’s act fast.

Already 821 million people go to bed hungry every night all over the world and a further 135 million people are facing crisis levels of hunger or worse. But a new World Food Program analysis shows that as a result of COVID-19 an extra 130 million people could be pushed to the brink of starvation by the end of this year.





Mr. Beasley said: “Our analysis shows that 300,000 people could starve to death every single day over a three-month period and that doesn’t include increased starvation due to the coronavirus.

“In a worst-case scenario, we could be looking at famine in about three dozen countries, and in fact, in 10 of these countries we already have more than one million people per country who are on the verge of starvation.”

According to WFP, the 10 countries with the worst food crises in 2019 were Yemen, Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Syria, Sudan, Nigeria and Haiti.