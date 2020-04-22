UK WEATHER: Brits to bask in temperatures up to 24ºC – hotter than Marbella or Benidorm

THE UK Met Office says April will be ‘the hottest in six years’ as Brits urged to stay indoors and resist the urge to make the trip to the seaside.

Parts of the UK will bask in sweltering heat over the coming days as the hottest April in six years continues but, despite this, many of the UK’s open spaces will be largely empty due to the coronavirus lockdown. Thursday and Friday this week will see temperatures reach highs of 24ºC, with London hotter than Marbella, Spain or even Benidorm.

Brits are being urged to remain indoors regardless, as health chiefs attempt to get a hold on the killer bug. People are advised only to leave home for essential trips for food or medication, as well as an hour for exercise – and not gather on beaches, parks or other open spaces.

The average high for this month is 12ºC, and this is the hottest April the UK has seen since 2011.



