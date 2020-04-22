TUI issue further statements in regards holidays including Spain’s costa del sol & Costa Blanca

HOLIDAY provider TUI has cancelled all of its holidays in the near future amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. With holidaymakers rushing to claim their refunds, the company has implemented a new process which one expert says is much “harder” for customers.

TUI announced on the 17th April 2020 that all customers with existing bookings that have been cancelled, due to the Coronavirus Epidemic, will not have refunds in the form of cash but instead in the form of vouchers. These ‘credit vouchers’ will be issued by email 4 weeks from the customer’s original departure date, many customers are angry about this saying is not acceptable.

A Facebook post revealed many customers frustration:

TUI states that ‘if a cash refund is wanted customers can ‘apply’ to get a cash refund after they have received their credit voucher. This is not acceptable, customers needs their cash now! No clarity is given to customers as to when they will receive their refunds, only that they can apply.

UPDATE: TUI has now issued conflicting information, some TUI staff have replied to social media comments stating; ‘you will not have to wait 12 months for a cash refund’

It is worth remembering that TUI have been given a bailout by the German government to the tune of €1.6 Billion Euros. They have also used the British furlough scheme to suspend 11,000 of their British staff and they are still demanding payment for holidays due to commence in the next 12 weeks, in the full knowledge that they cannot fulfil their contractual obligations.





On a final note, they will not refund existing customers whose holidays have been cancelled.