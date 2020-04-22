Tony Blair Tells Piers Morgan ‘Someone Needs to Make Big Decisions’ in Boris’ Absence

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has said the government needs someone to be making ‘big decisions’ while Boris Johnson continues his recovery from coronavirus.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, the former Labour leader said it was vital the government was able to make decisions ‘at speed’ during the crisis.

He emphasised he was speaking with ‘a lot of humility because I know how difficult it is’ and noted that he was sure ‘everyone is working flat out’.

He continued: ‘Obviously Boris has to get better and he’s been seriously ill. He’s going to be in a position where, of course he will be consulted for major decisions and will give it a steer, I’ve got no doubt.

‘But I think in a situation where every day matters, and where every day decisions have to be taken, I think the person who is acting Prime Minister, with what is essentially a war Cabinet, has to be taking those decisions. You can’t have a void of decision making.’