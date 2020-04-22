The Government in Spain now considering allowing outings to minors under 18 in small municipalities without cases of Coronavirus

THE Spanish Government has already considered the case with regard to how children under the age of 14 will go out on the street from Sunday, April 26.

And although there is still no firm decision, the Executive is considering that these outings are also allowed for those under 18 years of age who reside in municipalities with less than 2,000 inhabitants in which there are no registered cases of Coronavirus.

The measure for these adolescents will be governed under the same rules that will be applied to minors under the age of 14 throughout the national territory.

The Government is considering adopting regulations such as an adult must accompany minors, as long as they live in the same home, up to a maximum of three children and will be allowed to run and exercise in the public road always respecting physical distance to avoid contagion by Coronavirus.

Another of the limitations would be the prohibition of accessing children’s play areas which could still contain contagions. If minors have fever or symptoms of the disease, their exit to the outside will be prohibited.

In addition, it will be remembered that the exits are not mandatory and cannot be used for other purposes.

Despite the fact that the measure for minors under 18 years of age would only apply to residents in small municipalities and without cases of Coronavirus, it is also considering extending this measure to the rest of Spain in a second phase.