Spain’s Costa del Sol registers disappointing rise in Covid-19 fatalities & new cases after several days of declining infections & deaths

MALAGA has registered a disappointing rise in coronavirus (Covid-19) fatalities and new cases after several days of no deaths and a drop in the rate of new infections.

“It’s clear that we can’t afford to drop our guard,” according to the health authorities. In the last 24 hours, the province registered nine new deaths from the disease and 105 new infections – both representing a rise of 4 per cent in fatalities and new Covid-19 cases.

-- Advertisement --

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the province has risen to 232, with Malaga accounting for the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities in the region, followed by Sevilla’s 218 and Granada’s 214. The increase in new cases means that Malaga now has more than 2,657 people infected with the disease. On a positive note, the number of patients needing intensive care treatment has stabilised with no new cases reported since Saturday.

Around 232 new Covid-19 cases have been registered in the whole of Andalucia in the last 24 hours, taking the region’s total number of infected to 11,921. The region also mourns 33 fatalities from the disease, taking the region’s total death toll to 1,050.