Spain holiday destination Majorca not giving up on salvaging summer season

MALLORCA is not giving up on salvaging this summer’s holiday season.

Mallorca’s government is pinning its hope on local, inter-island and national tourism for getting the sector off to a start following the complete paralysis of activities under the coronavirus State of Alarm lockdown.

“We are not calling it a day on this year’s tourist season,” stressed Consell de Mallorca President Catalina Cladera.

“Everything we can do to reactivate in a safe way we will do,” she said.

“As soon as we are able, we will move into the contingency phase and coexist with the pandemic, always safely, because people’s health is what is essential, as well as saving the productive fabric and jobs.”

Cladera made the comments following a meeting of the Mallorca Tourism Foundation Advisory Council at which there was a presentation of the redefinition of the tourism promotion strategic plan, aimed at dealing with the coronavirus situation.

“This adaptation is the result of the need to modify the island’s promotional actions as a consequence of the impact the health crisis is having on the global economy in general and particularly in the area of tourism,” the Consell explained in a press release.





The main aim, Cladera explained, is to put Mallorca at the forefront of destinations once tourism and leisure activities can start up again.

The starting point will be established when “health stability had been achieved, and the markets, both national and international, begin the state of a recovery of confidence,” she said.

“It is clear that that there will be a before and an after the crisis in the form of travel, as there was after 9/11,” the president added.

“We will have to adapt our way of travelling and we will have to prepare our destination in this new environment, making it safe, strengthening innovation and technology, adapting to new protection measures in hotels, restaurants, shops, transport, the way of travelling. The tourist will have to have information before, during and after travelling.”

The island administration’s tourism promotion plan includes systems to monitor Mallorca’s main markets and is based on a series of core ideas. Projecting the island as safe is one, with a key role for technology to prevent gatherings of crowds and to assist tourists.

Adapting to new products and markets is another, entailing the necessary creation of proposals tailored to demand and tourist type. Also innovation in promotion and the island administration’s collaboration with the public and private sectors.

“We must not forget that we are the Mallorca of always. Our strength has not changed,” Cladera insisted.

“Now we are fighting to overcome the global health crisis, but our natural environment and the strength of the tourism sector remains.”