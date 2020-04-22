Spain government looking at allowing up to three kids accompanied by an adult out to run around under lockdown relaxation

THE Spanish Government is looking at allowing up to three children accompanied by an adult out to run around from this Monday onwards, giving youngsters a chance to get some fresh air and exercise following weeks of being cooped up indoors under lockdown.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s administration announced on Tuesday that under-14s would be permitted to leave their homes from April 27 with an adult they share a home with, initially specifying that it would be to go with the grown-up to shops, pharmacies and banks.

-- Advertisement --

Faced with a storm of criticism that children needed fresh air more than anything else after weeks of enforced confinement, by last night Health Minister Salvador had announced an amendment to the new rule, saying parents would be able to take their kids for short walks near their homes.

Twenty-four hours later, Spanish media are reporting that the Government is now studying whether to give the go-ahead to as many as three youngsters being allowed outdoors with a responsible adult.

What’s more, the administration is considering giving children the green light to run, jump and do exercise and up to a kilometre from their homes, as long as they keep to social distancing from other youngsters and adults as advised by the health authorities, press said.

Illa said yesterday that he was working with the Vice-presidency of Social Rights on a batch of recommendations, details of which would be revealed once decisions had been made, and which he stressed would be aimed at guaranteeing children’s safety and protection before anything else.

He also repeated the point that decisions are taken based on scientific evidence.



