Spain Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca ready to reopen holiday beaches beloved by Brits for summer

SPAIN is preparing its phased reopening of beaches in time for the summer season, but sunbathing spots will be on a first come, first served basis.
The President of the Regional Government of Andalucia in southern Spain, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla has come out in favour of opening 1,000 kilometres of beaches in July and August.
This comes after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Brits not to book any summer holidays yet.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme earlier this week, Mr Shapps said: “Clearly people will want to see what the trajectory of this disease is in the next few weeks.
“I won’t be booking a summer holiday at this point, let’s put it that way.”
Moreno Bonilla, from the Spanish conservative People’s Party said: “We will have to establish a series of perimeters and certain metres.
The regional president plans to count on the support of the Local Police to monitor the beaches and ensure the capacity is respected.
He said he is discussing the best way to open beaches this summer with the hospitality industry and restart economic activity.
He said: “They (the hospitality industry) are willing to certify their premises with cleaning, not only through disinfection, but through microbiological cleaning using ozone in hotels and restaurants; they are willing to certify it on a daily basis, which is a guarantee for customers.”
Reports state that the autonomous community of Andalucia has been one of the least affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as there have been 11,689 cases in the region, representing 5.6 per cent of the total in the country.
The number of deaths is reportedly 1,017, which is 4.7 per cent of the national total.
The population of Andalucia represents 18 per cent of the total number of people who live in Spain.
According to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University, there have been 204,178 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Spain with 21,282 deaths.
A spokesperson for No 10 said there was no certainty on when people would be able to start booking holidays.
They said: “I would say two things on that, one is that while we are making progress in our fight against coronavirus, we are not able to say with certainty at the point in which the social distancing measures can be relaxed.
“In terms of travelling in the UK for holidays, that is not something which the current social distancing guidelines allow for.
“In terms of travel abroad the advice of the (Foreign Office) continues to be that you should only go abroad for essential travel only.”