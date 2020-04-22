Spain Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca ready to reopen holiday beaches beloved by Brits for summer

SPAIN is preparing its phased reopening of beaches in time for the summer season, but sunbathing spots will be on a first come, first served basis.

The President of the Regional Government of Andalucia in southern Spain, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla has come out in favour of opening 1,000 kilometres of beaches in July and August.

This comes after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Brits not to book any summer holidays yet.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme earlier this week, Mr Shapps said: “Clearly people will want to see what the trajectory of this disease is in the next few weeks.

“I won’t be booking a summer holiday at this point, let’s put it that way.”

Moreno Bonilla, from the Spanish conservative People’s Party said: “We will have to establish a series of perimeters and certain metres.

“Once the capacity is completed we will allow nobody else until there are vaccinations and effective treatment.”