Self-employed dad, 38, scoops EuroMillions £58m jackpot and his whole family will retire

THE lucky winner of Friday’s £58 million EuroMillions jackpot has been revealed today as a dad-of-one – whose family can now retire.

Self-employed Ryan Hoyle had to drive over to his parents to confirm the big win as he couldn’t believe his luck after looking at the numbers.

The massive prize means the 38-year-old joiner is now £6 million richer than Harry Potter actress Emma Watson – and the 20th richest on the National Lottery rich list.

Ryan, from Rochdale, who has an 11-year-old daughter, said: “I always wake up early and was sat on the edge of my bed but couldn’t work out what I was looking at.

“The email linked to my account which looked like a lot of numbers and I thought it might be millions, but I couldn’t believe what my eyes were seeing. I couldn’t make sense of it and really needed to talk to someone so I called Mum and Dad.

“It was 6am so they assumed that I had locked myself out of the flat somehow as it has happened before.

“I was shaking and really needed a second opinion so I jumped in the van and drove round to Mum and Dad’s house.





“I stuck to the government guidelines and kept a safe distance outside and passed the phone through the window for them to double-check for me.

“They even checked my numbers against another website, just to be sure. It was real – I had won £58M!”

As a self-employed joiner of 15 years, Ryan’s been working on his brother’s house in his spare time, and plans to finish the job.

He added: “I’m nearly done so will see the job through. After that, who knows? Not sure I need the work at the moment!

“Right now I’m not focused on spending it on myself. I’m going to see the family right as well as my closest friends. Mum works at the local school as a cleaner and has been struggling with a sore hip for years, so it would be great to see her take early retirement straight away.

“She was down for a hip replacement but all operations are on hold at the moment due to the Coronavirus crisis, so maybe I can help with that too.”