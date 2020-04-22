One EWN reader on the Costa del Sol Spain loves our Celebrity Chef Recipes

MASTERCHEF Steven Saunders, owner of the Little Geranium restaurant in La Cala de Mijas entertains our readers with a full page each week in the Costa del Sol edition of Euro Weekly News which also appears on our web site.

For a long time now he has been amusing readers with his anecdotes from a celebrity filled past and present as well as including a different recipe to allow us all to cook like a professional chef.

Recently, he has started to produce a video for each recipe which can be viewed by going to either of the sites www.euroweeklynews.com or www.thelittlegeranium.com and clicking on the video link.

His first video told readers how to bake the perfect loaf and he has received some 500 positive comments from those who have enjoyed his advice, but the most enthusiastic came from reader Stephanie Moss who wrote “Just wanted to say thank you for the great soda bread recipe. I made it last week and it was perfect.

“I used fresh coriander as I had some on hand. I recommend any one desiring a quick easy bread should give this a try.

“I look forward to more of your recipes.”

She also supplied the photograph showing the perfect results, so keep an eye open for Steven’s recipes every week and cook like a Michelin star chef.



