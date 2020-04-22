Nissan Cars from Japan join Rivals Germany’s SEAT to Resume Production in Barcelona in Spain After Covid-19 Closure

NISSAN cars from Japan are to resume production at their Barcelona plant, as Germany’s SEAT goes back to work in Spain next week.

Nissan said that it will restart production at its Barcelona factory from May 4.

-- Advertisement --

“The management team in Spain is working with the local works councils in those plants on the new measures and procedures required to ensure a safe restart,” Nissan said in a statement.

Nissan ceased all production in the country since March 13, and says it will look at how the partial return to work will pan out.

“Regular reviews will take place throughout each phase of this pilot, taking into account the feedback from the teams involved,” the firm said.

“This will then give us more details and practical information as to how we can safely get the whole of the factory working again over the next few weeks.”

The staggered plans are similar to that of its German rival, Volkswagen, who will start reopening their SEAT factories in Spain from this coming Monday (April 27).





That date would mark nearly six weeks after it stopped all production at some of the country’s biggest manufacturing plants.

The news from both Nissan and Volkswagen will be seen as a major boost to the Spanish economy which has struggled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Volkswagen said that staff would return gradually to their four sites in the Barcelona area.

They say that would allow them to make sure that all health and safety measures were fully observed.

“We will go little by little until we get to the volume we had before,” a SEAT spokesperson said.