NHS Nurses Accused of ‘Cultural Appropriation’ for Doing Haka to Raise Spirits

A GROUP of NHS nurses who performed the haka while chanting about ‘destroying’ coronavirus have apologised after being accused of cultural appropriation.

Staff at the Tavistock Day Case Theatre, in West Devon, filmed themselves doing a version of native Māori chant Ka Mate, which is often performed by the New Zealand rugby team.

In a video uploaded to social media, they can be seen with black face paint on their cheeks and white tape around their heads.

At the end of the footage, one woman chants: ‘This is the message we wish to affirm, you’ll never beat us we hate you, you germ. Together we’ll triumph with the strength from within. Mankind will destroy you, mankind will win.’

The team have now apologised for the video after it was branded ‘blatant cultural abuse that is verging on being racist’ by Māori cultural advisor Karaitiana Taiuru, in New Zealand.

Describing the performance as ‘absolutely offensive and degrading,’ he told Newshub: ‘There is no reasonable excuse why any semi-educated person with access to the internet, from anywhere in the world, to not know that mocking another person’s culture is offensive.’



