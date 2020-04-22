NHS Nightingale Coronavirus Hospital turning away ‘Life or death’ Patients because of a lack of Nurses

Recently opened by Prince Charles, NHS Nightingale coronavirus hospital is turning away desperately ill patients despite having 4,000 empty beds.

A SOURCE working in the NHS has reported that Coronavirus patients are being turned away from the new NHS Nightingale hospital, despite 4,000 empty beds because of a lack of nurses.

NHS documents reveal only 40 patients have been treated so far, after the hospital had to turn away 50 ‘life or death’ patients since it opened its doors on April 7, the facility had to turn away 30 of the patients as there were too few nurses to accommodate them.

The source, an NHS worker, went on to say:

“There are plenty of people working here, including plenty of doctors. But there aren’t enough critical care nurses. They’re already working in other hospitals and being run ragged there. There aren’t spare people [specialist nurses] around to do this. That’s the problem. That leads to patients having to be rejected because there aren’t enough critical care nurses.”



