New rise in coranavirus figures on Spain’s Costa Almeria

THERE has been a new rise in Almeria’s coronavirus figures.

The Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families department has reported another seven new contagions since Tuesday, pushing up the total number of cases in the province to 473.

-- Advertisement --

This compares with an increase of five yesterday and three the day before.

One more person has lost their life to Covid-19. The provincial fatality tally is now 44.

There is one piece of good news today. Recoveries are also up.

An additional five patients have beaten the illness, bringing the total to 165.

Coronavirus-related hospitalisations in Almeria since the start of the crisis now add up to 197, 37 patients having been treated in intensive care.



