Monty Python and Fawlty Towers star John Cleese charging fans £249 to get insulted by video message

John Cleese is charging fans £249 for insult-filled video messages, the Monty Python and Fawlty Towers star, 80, has become a huge hit on the video messaging site Cameo.

HE jokingly tells fans that they must stump up more money if they want him to record a nice message. Cleese says: “I can be sweet, loving and sympathetic if that’s what you really want, but I charge more for that because it’s so f****** boring.”

One delighted fan left a review on the website that said: “I have never been so insulted in my entire life! “Thanks John!”

Video-messaging is Cleese’s latest money-making scheme in the wake of a divorce from third wife Alyce Eichelberger that cost him an estimated £12 million.

The comic actor reported to still be worth £15 million, claims he has been trying to repair the financial damage for more than a decade.

‘Since my death I’ve received no honest work at all so I’ve been reduced to doing these shout outs,’ he said.



