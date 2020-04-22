Monty Python and Fawlty Towers star John Cleese charging fans £249 to get insulted by video message

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0

John Cleese is charging fans £249 for insult-filled video messages, the Monty Python and Fawlty Towers star, 80, has become a huge hit on the video messaging site Cameo.

HE jokingly tells fans that they must stump up more money if they want him to record a nice message. Cleese says: “I can be sweet, loving and sympathetic if that’s what you really want, but I charge more for that because it’s so f****** boring.”

One delighted fan left a review on the website that said: “I have never been so insulted in my entire life! “Thanks John!”

-- Advertisement --
‘Argument Clinic’ is a sketch from Monty Python’s Flying Circus, written by John Cleese and Graham Chapman.

Video-messaging is Cleese’s latest money-making scheme in the wake of a divorce from third wife Alyce Eichelberger that cost him an estimated £12 million.

The comic actor reported to still be worth £15 million, claims he has been trying to repair the financial damage for more than a decade.

You can now Book John Cleese and get insulted in style!

‘Since my death I’ve received no honest work at all so I’ve been reduced to doing these shout outs,’ he said. 

 




LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here