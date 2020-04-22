Man Does Flamenco Dance in a Dress and Gets Arrested in Costa Blanca Area of Spain for Breaking Lockdown

AN impromptu male Flamenco dancer has been arrested in the Costa Blanca area of Spain for dancing in the street, as he flouted the country’s strict lockdown rules.

The 51-year-old Spaniard has been charged with a crime of serious disobedience, after he donned a dress and a wig, along with a mask and sunglasses to go outside into a Santa Pola street.

The heavily-disguised man performed a traditional Sevillanas dance, and his little show was recorded on video, which was then posted onto a social media network.

The dancer’s disguise did not do the trick of protecting his identity, as Guardia Civil officers poured over the footage to work out who he was.

He was arrested within a day, and now faces counting the cost of his little outdoor sojourn.