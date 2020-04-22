Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to Worldometer’s latest statistics, there are now 2.56 million people worldwide infected with coronavirus (Covid-19), with the death toll from the disease reaching 177,459. However, the number of recoveries have increased to 690,224.

The US continues to be the country that is the most affected by the virus with over 818,744 people diagnosed with the disease in total. It also registered the highest number of new infections during the last 24 hours (25,985). The country has also suffered the most fatalities from the disease, with over 2,804 just in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 45,318.

-- Advertisement --

Deaths from coronavirus in Italy climbed by 534 in the last 24 hours, compared to 454 yesterday. The country has the second highest Covid-19 fatalities in the world, after the US, with the total death toll now standing at 24,648. The number of new infections in the country also increased to 2,729 today from 2,256 yesterday.

Spain also registered slightly more infections (3,968) and 430 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 21,282. However, Spain is the second country in the world with the most Covid-19 cases, after the US, with 204,178 people now infected.

The UK’s coronavirus death toll has reached 17,408 after 873 fatalities in the last 24 hours. This is a huge rise after lower figures were recorded at the weekend. Check out the table below from Worldometer for more details.



