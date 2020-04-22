Horrid Pests Could Increase Agony of Covid-19 Pandemic in Costa Blanca area of Spain

By
Alex Trelinski
-
0
Anti-mozzie spraying in San Fulgencio.

HORRID pests that annually plague Costa Blanca residents could increase the agony of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to some quick preventative action to stop that happening.

Two Vega Baja area councils, San Fulgencio and Guardamar del Segura, have teamed up for a series of anti-mosquito spraying operations.

The authorities were worried that some of the recent rain might bring out the pest, and so launched a coordinated push to stop the mosquitoes making an early unwanted pre-summer appearance.

Last year looked to be heading towards a comparatively low count of mosquito attacks across the Vega Baja, until some councils were caught short by some mid-August downpours that led to a spate of problems.

That was dramatically escalated in September in the wake of the storms and serious flooding across the south of Alicante Province and in the Mar Menor area.



