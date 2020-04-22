Holiday Spot of Costa Blanca in Spain Sees Drug Dealer Swallow His Own Stash

A drug dealer on the Costa Blanca in Spain swallowing his own stash of drugs, after authorities spotted them on him.

THE 41-year-old Spaniard was arrested in Guardamar del Segura after his car was stopped by Guardia Civil officers on suspicion of breaking the State of Alarm rules.

-- Advertisement --

The man was distinctly nervous when officers started to ask him questions and they noticed some strange lumps underneath his clothes around his abdomen.

He was told to reveal what the lumps were and he uncovered seven plastic bags of cocaine. But instead of handing them over, he started to shout and swallowed the packets.

Officers feared that he would choke to death, but as they tried to remove the sachets out of his mouth, he attacked them. The Guardia managed to wrench two of the bags out of his mouth, but he had ingested the other five.

He was taken to Torrevieja Hospital, and after the packs had worked their way through the man’s system, he was taken to the Guardia Civil headquarters.

The Spaniard ended up being charged with drug trafficking and attacking an officer.

This news article was brought to you by Price Brown Partnership

Mojacar’s longest established qualified Estate Agents. Three decades strong! Known for our no-nonsense professional approach.

After 30 years of ongoing service in Mojacar, Costa del Almeria, Andalucia, we were the first British professionally qualified estate agents to establish offices in the area. Our reputation is cemented in honest and steadfast service, sound advice, built on years of experience, and we are committed to client satisfaction. We are members of the ATP ADPI (Spain).

Contact us via: http://www.pricebrown.com or 950 478 915



