Health care workers in Malaga, Spain live in fear as replacements masks quickly withdrawn from hospitals without explanation during Coronavirus pandemic on Costa del Sol

Health care workers in Malaga live in fear as new replacements safety masks quickly withdrawn from hospitals without explanation during Coronavirus pandemic

THERE has been outrage among the health care workers in Malaga today after a new type of mask that had replaced the defective Garry Galaxy has been withdrawn from use after only a couple of days in the Clinical and Regional hospitals.

It is not yet confirmed that these second ones do not comply with the regulations, but their withdrawal has caused major concerns.

“Someone in the Ministry of Health should be concerned with first checking that the material meets the technical specifications and then distributing it to the centres and not vice versa,” protested the provincial secretary of the Nursing Union (Satse), Juan José Sánchez.

According to the person in charge of Satse, the withdrawal is being carried out after “inconsistencies” were detected between the label and the technical specifications of the masks.

Professionals are concerned that if the material is defective, it does not protect them and leaves them exposed to infection. In fact, that’s why the previous ones, the Garry Galaxy, were withdrawn because they didn’t have the proper filtering to protect workers. The green-wrapped Garry Galaxy masks were found to be defective, according to a report by the Ministry of Health itself that had distributed them.



