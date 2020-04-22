Fury from Dominic Raab over mandarian claim over EU procurement scheme

The European Union today said the UK had ‘ample opportunity’ to join the bloc’s coronavirus medical kit procurement scheme after a senior civil servant dropped his claim that it was a ‘political decision’ not to take part.

Sir Simon McDonald blamed a ‘misunderstanding’ for the claim he made yesterday afternoon after he said UK officials in Brussels had briefed ministers about the scheme.

-- Advertisement --

Downing Street has denied the Foreign Office mandarin was ‘leant on’ by ministers to retract his claim which sparked a political fire storm.

But the government is now facing fresh questions about alleged behind-the-scenes manoeuvring after the European Commission insisted the UK was aware of the chance to take part in initiatives to bulk-buy health care equipment.

A commission spokesman said: ‘The UK has signed the joint procurement agreement which allow the UK to participate in joint procurement processes.

‘The UK was – as all other members of the health security committee meetings – aware of the work that was ongoing and had ample opportunity to express its wish to participate in a joint procurement if it wanted to do so.

‘As to why it did not do so is something on which we cannot comment.’





Number 10 was asked this afternoon who, if anybody, had put pressure on Sir Simon to alter his account and the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman replied: ‘Nobody.’

The spokesman added: ‘There was obviously quite a lot of pick up of what he had said by the time he had left that committee (hearing) and it’s important that select committees are given accurate information and that’s why he corrected what he said.’

It was claimed overnight that Sir Simon had retracted his explosive suggestion amid fury from Dominic Raab.

Sir Simon’s original comments contradicted the government’s previous claim that it had not taken part in the procurement scheme because of an email mix-up.

He also risked flouting the government’s stance on the Brexit transition period, saying it was ‘clearly an option’ to extend the schedule.

But Sir Simon then made a grovelling U-turn last night after Foreign Secretary Mr Raab was ‘enraged’ by his remarks, according to The Times.

The bombshell from Sir Simon prompted a frenzy of activity as government aides poured cold water on his claims.

Clearly incensed Government sources then briefed that a ‘clarification’ was coming, even as Health Secretary Matt Hancock was being grilled on the issue at a Downing Street press briefing.

He told the media that Sir Simon was wrong and caused more confusion by revealing for the first time that the UK had now signed up to an EU procurement scheme – although this one covers mainly potential medicines and vaccines.

Within hours a letter was sent by Sir Simon to the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, admitting he had ‘inadvertently’ misinformed MPs and Boris Johnson’s ministers were not briefed on the EU scheme because of a ‘communication problem’.

Care minister Helen Whately conceded this morning that there had been ‘some misunderstandings’.

‘There do seem some misunderstandings about the EU scheme. I am assured there was no political decision about the involvement in it,’ she told Sky News.