Easyjet Allows Customers to Book Holidays for Easter 2021 To Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca whilst still owing customers money

easyJet has today brought its Easter 2021 flight sale forward by five months in a desperate bid to attract sales.

The airline will be desperate to recover as the aviation industry continues to be among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular budget airline is now allowing customers to book reduced flights for the two week period between March 28 and April 18 next year.

Easyjet secured a £600 million loan from the Treasury and the Bank of England’s coronavirus fund, earlier this month.

The Luton-based airline employs 9,000 staff and was the first in the UK last month to stop all flights and mothball all jets after the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Britain.

It comes as aviation experts warned yesterday that airlines may never fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Easyjet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou warned that the budget airline will ‘run out of money by around August’, as he urged directors to scrap a multi-billion pound deal with Airbus to avoid taking tax-payer funded loans.





The bookings though have outraged customers on the Costa’s who are still owed money by the airline for cancelled flights.

” I’ve been waiting 6 weeks for a refund when the law is 7 days, are they going to pay me back with somebody else’s money now? ” said Steph Williams of La Cala

” I see today they have only just put there refund application form back on their website, I’ve been 7 weeks without no flight or refund and trying to get through on the phone is hopeless” said Dean Jenkins