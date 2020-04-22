Covid-19 Pandemic Latest Figures Bring Good News for Costa Blanca South Area of Spain

THE latest Covid-19 pandemic figures are good news for the Costa Blanca South area of Spain, as no deaths were reported since yesterday’s update.

The daily briefing from the Valencian Health Ministry for the Vega Baja region on April 22 was in contrast to the figures from Tuesday announcing four new deaths from the coronavirus.

The previous two days had shown no fatalities in the area, with the total remaining at 56 in the southern Costa Blanca since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Orihuela health district has seen 13 people die, whilst the Torrevieja health department total is on 43.

Authorities also reported that there were just three new cases in the Vega Baja region over the last 24 hours, with two in Orihuela and one in Torrevieja.

There are now a total of 484 active cases across the Vega Baja, split between 359 in Torrevieja, and 125 in Orihuela.

These figures take no account of how many people have had the coronavirus virus and recovered.





That makes it difficult to produce an accurate regional picture of how many Covid-19 cases there have been in the Vega Baja area since the start of the outbreak

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro , Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.