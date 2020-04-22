Coronavirus: Denmark relaxes restrictions allowing contactless sports and meetings of up to 500 people

Danish Health Minister Lena Hallengren is allowing contactless sports and meetings of up to 500 people to take place in Denmark from today.

THE health minister cited lower ICU occupation and less than expected deaths, less than the daily deaths in Spain, as the reason for relaxing the country’s lockdown measures.

Denmark is slowly returning to fairly normal life, the coronavirus crisis has been wreaking havoc on businesses all over the country for the last few months and is being scrutinised as it begins reopening its economy after lockdown.

Denmark is also starting comprehensive testing of everybody with coronavirus symptoms as part of the closely watched reopening of its economy after lockdown. On the same day that hairdressers and beauty salons in Denmark joined schools and kindergartens in the broadest reopening yet of a European economy, the Danish health minister Magnus Heunicke said that comprehensive testing was “the most effective way that we can stop the spread of the infection.”

“No one wants to keep Denmark closed for a day more than strictly necessary. But we must not move faster than what allows us to still keep the epidemic under control,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a Facebook post.



