British Expat Hot Spot in Costa Blanca Area of Spain Gets New Covid-19 Protection

THE British expat area of the Orihuela Costa on Spain’s Costa Blanca is seeing all shop workers getting protection against the spread of Covid-19.

Orihuela Council is distributing thousands of masks throughout the municipality as well as gel to all of the businesses that are still open during the State of Alarm.

-- Advertisement --

The authority said that the individual handouts were imperative given the fact that there has been a serious problem in people getting hold of masks to use in the workplace.

Orihuela’s Emergencies councillor, Victor Valverde, said: “People selling food and working in supermarkets and pharmacies work long hours in confined spaces with a large number of people coming onto the premises.

“These businesses are crucial in providing a service to residents, especially those who are elderly. We want to make sure that the smaller shops also get what they need as opposed to just the major shopping centres,” Valderde added.

The masks are being handed out by members of Orihuela’s Civil Protection team and staff from the authority’s Sports Department.



