BREAKING: UK Coronavirus Death Toll Figures Remain High Over Last 24 Hours

THE UK’s coronavirus death toll has reached more than 18,000 after the death of 757 more people suffering from the disease.

England reported 665 new deaths on Wednesday, Scotland reported 77, and Wales had 15 new deaths, taking the death toll to at least 18,174. Northern Ireland are yet to release their figures.

The combined daily increase from the three nations (not including Northern Ireland) comes to 757, which could different to the figure later released by the Department of Health this afternoon.

The government has said this difference is because each devolved authority often makes amendments to their own data after reporting deaths to the Department of Health (DoH) each day.

It is important to note that all of these deaths occurred in hospitals across the UK. They do not take into account the people dying at home, in care facilities, hospices, or other locations outside of hospitals.