BREAKING NEWS LONDON: KENT POLICE IN RIOT GEAR ARREST CRAZED GUNMAN FIRING SHOTS FROM HIS BALCONY

Police in riot gear have arrested a gunman in Kent who was firing shots off on his balcony.

Armed police surrounded a block of flats after gunshots were seen being fired from a top floor apartment. Residents claim a man with two guns was firing from a balcony this morning.

Terrified pedestrians and shoppers ran for cover in the Dockside Outlet Centre at Chatham Maritime as panic erupted. A police helicopter WAS spotted circling the area, while police are urged people to stay away.

Kent Police have since confirmed that a man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. A woman, whose mother works in the shopping centre, wrote earlier: “Just had a phone call from my Mum who works at The Range, AVOID DOCKSIDE.



